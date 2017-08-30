A desktop version of Dave Smith’s Prophet Rev2 synth is on the way

In true Dave Smith Instruments style, the company has followed up the keyboard version of its Prophet Rev2 synth, which was announced at the 2017 NAMM Show, with a desktop module.

Aside from the absence of the keys, this is broadly similar to its analogue sibling, being an update to the classic Prophet ‘08. It adds to the capabilities of that synth by offering twice the polyphony, twice the mod matrix, waveshape modulation on all waveforms, digital effects per layer in stacked or split voice mode, and a polyphonic step sequencer per layer.

The Prophet Rev2 will be available in October priced at $1,799. An 8-voice version will also be released, priced at $1,299. Find out more on the Dave Smith Instruments website.