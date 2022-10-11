PRS unveils a Robben Ford McCarty signature guitar and new 20-watt HDRX amp

PRS recently announced its first effects pedals but have loaded up the new release cannon again with not just a special signature electric guitar, but a new tube amp model too with a limited edition Robben Ford McCarty and HDRX 'Hendrix' 20 head.

The Ford McCarty was first rumoured last year and the run will be limited to 200 guitars in 2022.

Alongside Robben Ford signature pickups, its features are based on the musician's feedback on preferences. These are reflected in a modified control layout with single volume and tone control, three-way toggle pickup selector, and a single mini-toggle switch.

The 22-fret, 25” scale length guitar features a pattern mahogany neck with African Blackwood fretboard, vintage-style tuners and a Paul Reed Smith hand-signed headstock and Robben Ford hand-signed backplate.

“As a guitarist, everything is important," says Ford. "All the details have an impact. The willingness of Paul and everyone at PRS to dig deep and refine based on my feedback as an artist has been priceless.”

As far as the price of this guitar, we're seeing it in the UK for around £5,000 and $4,750 at Sweetwater (opens in new tab).

The HDRX 20 is a continuation of PRS's line based on close inspection of what is believed to have been Jimi Hendrix's Woodstock 1969 amp; a 100-watt Marshall Super Lead.

The $799 PRS HDRX 20 features two 5881 power tubes, selected for their lower power, smaller size, and 'organic voice' for this 20-watt amp.

The $799 PRS HDRX 20