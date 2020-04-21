Get this issue now

90s SPECIAL! - Issue 282 of CM is out now

The 90s was quite the decade for musical development. House, acid, jungle, drum & bass, techno and hip hop all exploded around the world, defining not only the present, but the future of music too.

Ground-breaking (and ever cheaper) tech meant that more people could experiment with new and exciting sounds, leading to an explosion in musical creativity that continues to shape the music scene today.

To help you bring that 90s feel to your tracks, we’ve packed tons of knowledge into the latest issue of Computer Music. Inside you’ll find...

- In-depth tutorials on producing rave

- An interview with the decade-defining Black Box

- Tips on producing 90s Dance, Calvin Harris-Style!

- Words of wisdom from trance pioneer Ferry Corsten

- A tutorial to get you producing trance in no time

- The lowdown on 10 classic sample libraries

- Six of the best tools to create 90s music

Plus: Isolate and Collaborate!

Musicians the world over will tell you that collaboration is the key to pushing musical boundaries. However, in these unprecedented times, cramming a group of people into a studio is the last thing you want to be doing. That being said, now more than ever we should be working together and keeping the collaborative spirit of music alive, and that’s why we’ve put together our top virtual collaboration tips in CM 282.

From how to communicate with collaborators to what to look out for when sharing stems, we’ve got advice on both the technical and interpersonal side of online collaboration. Read all about it in the latest issue of Computer Music.

7+GB of FREE samples!

Chances are you’ve got a lot more time to spend making music at the moment, and you might be starting to get a little bored of your sample library. If that’s the case fear not as issue 282 of Computer Music comes with a wicked 7+GB of samples!

In this month's issue you’ll find the 4GB WA Synthwave Arcade (normally worth $19.99), as well as 3+GB of 90s, classic and pro samples. You’ll find info on how to download them on pages 81 and 82 of the mag, hopefully they’ll see you through until lockdown’s over.

FREE CM Plugin Suite

The musical explosion of the 90s owes a lot to the accessibility of music technology in that decade and nowadays music technology is even more accessible. There’s no finer example of this than the CM Plugin Suite, nearly 100 totally free Mac and PC plugins available with every issue of Computer Music.

The CM Plugin Suite contains every utility, effect and instrument you will ever need to write tunes, no matter what genre you make. Find info on how to download them on page 81 of CM. Who knows? You could be responsible for making the 20s as influential as the 90s!

Also in this issue

Master songwriter Dave Clews shares some knowledge

We give our verdict on Cableguys Crushshaper

Hollywood glamour from East West Hollywood Backup Singers

Our expert reviewers give their verdict on the Krotos Audio Concept

We take you through the six best drum and percussion plugins on the market right now

Our in-house synth guru explores oscillators

Find out what we think of the latest Cubasis Add-ons

