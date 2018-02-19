6 single-cut guitars with a difference

Not all single-cuts follow the Les Paul blueprint. Here are six examples with a difference…

Gretsch G5435T Electromatic Pro Jet

This Les Paul ‘clone’ that was never a solidbody kicks off the current Jet line and uses a chambered basswood back with arched laminate maple top, ‘Black Top’ Filter’Tron pickups and a Bigsby B50. Colour options are Black or Silver Sparkle, while a hardtail version (£445) and Professional Collection Duo Jets (from £2,359) are also available.

