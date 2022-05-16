Get Drake producer Noah “40” Shebib’s “Very Own” keys and drums in your DAW, courtesy of Native Instruments

Best known for his collaborations with Drake, Noah “40” Shebib has been at the top of the production game for more than a decade. Now, in collaboration with Native Instruments, he’s bringing some of his most iconic sounds to your DAW via two new Kontakt Play Series instruments: 40’s Very Own Keys and 40’s Very Own Drums.

The Keys instrument is packed with bottom-heavy bass, lush pads and spritely leads, all of which can be tweaked using a range of custom controls. These include a dedicated ‘40 macro’ that’s designed to give you his signature ‘underwater’ sound.

40’s Very Own Drums, meanwhile, is full of kicks, claps and hi-hats, all of which should sound familiar to those who are au fait with the producer’s work.

Sample material for the two instruments was sourced from 40’s own collection of synths, pianos and drum/percussion collection, and captured using high-quality mics before being processed with prized outboard gear at 40’s SOTA studios in Toronto.

You can watch 40 talking you through the two instruments in the video above, while below you can check out a new documentary, Toronto Rising - 40’s Very Own, which takes you on a tour of Shebib’s home city and the studios he’s used throughout his career. This also features contributions from some of his many collaborators, and tells the story of how 40 and Drake took the sound of Canadian hip-hop to the world.

40’s Very Own Keys and Very Own Drums are available now priced at $69/£49/€69 each. There’s also a special bundle offer (available until 22 May) that enables you to buy them together for $99/£89/€99.