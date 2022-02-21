Now Toneboosters is letting you have 23 of its VST/AU plugins for free

By ( , , ) published

Developer follows Audio Damage’s lead by liberating its legacy effects

Toneboosters free plugins
(Image credit: Toneboosters)

Perhaps inspired by Audio Damage, which made 33 of its legacy plugins available for free last week, Toneboosters is now doing a similar thing with 23 of its own ‘retired’ plugins.

These legacy v3 effects are available in VST/AU 64-bit formats and come without any support or warranty, but that’s no reason not to give them a try.

They hail from Toneboosters’ TrackEssentials and BusTools series’, and cover everything from dynamics processors to EQs, tape sims, de-essers, reverbs and pitch-shifters.

Plus, you get the whole lot in a single installer, so getting up and running should take no time at all.

You can bag the legacy plugins now over at the Toneboosters website (scroll to the bottom of the page to find the PC and Mac installers).

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info