Now Toneboosters is letting you have 23 of its VST/AU plugins for free

Perhaps inspired by Audio Damage, which made 33 of its legacy plugins available for free last week, Toneboosters is now doing a similar thing with 23 of its own ‘retired’ plugins.
These legacy v3 effects are available in VST/AU 64-bit formats and come without any support or warranty, but that’s no reason not to give them a try.
They hail from Toneboosters’ TrackEssentials and BusTools series’, and cover everything from dynamics processors to EQs, tape sims, de-essers, reverbs and pitch-shifters.
Plus, you get the whole lot in a single installer, so getting up and running should take no time at all.
You can bag the legacy plugins now over at the Toneboosters website (scroll to the bottom of the page to find the PC and Mac installers).