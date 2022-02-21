Now Toneboosters is letting you have 23 of its VST/AU plugins for free

Perhaps inspired by Audio Damage, which made 33 of its legacy plugins available for free last week , Toneboosters is now doing a similar thing with 23 of its own ‘retired’ plugins .

These legacy v3 effects are available in VST/AU 64-bit formats and come without any support or warranty, but that’s no reason not to give them a try.

They hail from Toneboosters’ TrackEssentials and BusTools series’, and cover everything from dynamics processors to EQs, tape sims, de-essers, reverbs and pitch-shifters.

Plus, you get the whole lot in a single installer, so getting up and running should take no time at all.