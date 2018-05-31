112dB says that its Mikron Reverb lets you generate an amazing space using just a few simple controls

112dB has announced that its highly-rated Redline Reverb now has a little sibling: Mikron Reverb. This has a stompbox-style design that promises to hide the majority of the parameters of its big brother behind just a few simple controls, so you can get a similar sound but enjoy an easier mode of operation.

Mikron Reverb is said to incorporate an ‘intelligent algorithm’ that determines the ideal parameters for a wide range of room characteristics, so you’ll always get a great-sounding reverb, no matter which knob you turn. We’re promised extremely long reverb times, making this a suitable plugin for creating ambient sounds.

Find out more and download a demo on the 112dB website. Mikron Reverb is available as a VST/AU plugin for PC and Mac and currently costs $29 (the regular price is $39). It also supports NI’s NKS format.