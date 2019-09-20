11 quick-fire guitar lessons for World Guitar Day

WORLD GUITAR DAY 2019: There are so many nuances to learning the guitar, and so many techniques and styles to absorb, that mastering the instrument really is a lifelong process. Navigating the right path through your guitar education can be difficult without a little guidance.

That's where we come in. For World Guitar Day we've gathered some of our favourite lessons designed to quickly arm you with a cool new technique or approach to playing that should help round out your playing.

The collection of lessons below cover all sorts of styles, techniques and abilities, and there should be something for every type of player here. If you like what you see, don't forget to share with your guitar playing buds!

- Learn 10 cunning chords that will fill out your guitar sound

- Improve your acoustic fingerpicking in 20 minutes with this easy guitar lesson

- Learn from rhythm guitar master Malcolm Young with these AC/DC-style riffs

- Improve your improvs in 20 minutes with this easy guitar lesson

- Learn Mastodon's killer riffing techniques

- How to play percussive acoustic guitar

- Master Motown and Stax rhythm grooves in 20 minutes with this easy guitar lesson

- 5 guitar tricks you can learn from John Mayer

- Guitar basics: learn to play powerchords

- 15 easy blues guitar chords every guitarist needs to know

- 5 essential rhythm guitar styles

Join us in celebrating World Guitar Day! Get playing, and share your best guitar videos, pictures, tips and stories with hashtag #worldguitarday