5 essential rhythm guitar styles

When it comes to rhythm guitar, staying in time is everything - so you need to know how the rhythm you are trying to play should sound. Each of these examples are in ‘4/4’ time.

Don’t worry about the theory - 4/4 just means you can count to four to stay in time with the music. Mastering our examples boils down to knowing where the ‘between the numbers’ rhythms fall. That means adapting the basic ‘1 2 3 4’ count to vocalise each rhythm.