This free synth and sampler plugin comes with over 2GB of samples from "the world's rarest synthesizers"

Flite is a new synth and sampler plugin from Wavea, a recently founded music tech startup headed up by Sharooz Raoofi of Sample Magic and Wavetick and co-creator Milan Van Der Meer.

There's a lot to say about Flite, but the main draw here is the plugin's extensive sound library, which is based on 2.5GB of samples from a long list of rare and classic synths in Raoofi's personal collection, including the Yamaha CS-80; Roland Juno 106, Jupiter 8, TB-303, TR-808, TR-909 and SH-101; Oberheim OB-8 and Xpander; Sequential Circuits T8, Pro-One, and Prophet 5; Korg Monopoly, LinnDrum, and more.

Flite's entire preset library can be accessed for free as part of Flite Play, the plugin's free tier, whereas the paid-for tier, Flite Create, will give you access to additional functionality such as in-depth parameter editing, preset saving, and sample importing. In the free tier, you'll still be able to shape presets with a row of eight macros at the bottom of the interface.

The plugin's paid-for tier opens up access to a powerful four-layer multi-sampler and a synthesizer based on a three-oscillator synth engine offering virtual analogue, FM and wavetable synthesis, with a noise generator. These run through dual 12/24dB multimode filters, which can be routed in parallel or series, and modulation comes courtesy of three LFOs and three assignable envelopes, routed through a mod matrix.

There's also a sophisticated 32-step sequencer onboard with independent layers for sequencing notes and modulation, along with randomization and scale-locking functionality. Flite's selection of six effects includes a granular reverb from developer Sinevibes, in addition to chorus, flanger, delay, a conventional reverb and a lo-fi effect; up to three of these can be used at a time.

Priced at $99, Flite Create looks like a respectable hybrid of synth and sampler with an admirable amount of bells and whistles attached. Whether or not you intend to experiment with the Create tier, though, Flite is undoubtedly worth a download, if only to access the free Flite Play library.

Wavea Flite is compatible with macOS and Windows and available in VST3/AU formats.

Find out more on Wavea's website or watch a walkthrough video below.