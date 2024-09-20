The brand behind Four Tet's favourite drum machine is teasing something that will "change your perception of radio and help create an atmosphere of calm and relaxation in your home"

Last week, we spotted Four Tet jamming with a new drum machine gifted to him by friends, collaborators and fellow purveyors of dreamy electronica Floating Points and Caribou.

That drum machine, the Pulsar-23, is made by Soma Laboratory, a boutique synth manufacturer based in Poland. Whether they're building microtonal instruments into pieces of wood or designing synths that you patch with your body, Soma's products are some of the most creative, inspiring and downright bananas music tech to be developed in recent years.

It looks as if Soma has something new on the way, as the brand shared a cryptic teaser to its Instagram, informing us that a mysterious new product is due to be released on Saturday 21 September.

"We’re preparing something new for you," the post reads. "We can't wait to share the details, but for now, we can only say this: this device will change your perception of radio and help create an atmosphere of calm and relaxation in your home."

What could this be? Some kind of cosmic radio for turning background radiation into soothing ambient sounds? This isn't new territory for Soma, who have previously explored the world of electromagnetism with ETHER, a wide-band receiver designed to pick up the interference and radiation that a conventional radio eliminates, giving you access to an "invisible electromagnetic landscape".

Whatever Soma Laboratory is cooking, we're excited to find out. When we know more, so will you.