“We think there were probably less than 50 of these ever produced”: Are these the strangest synths in Korg’s 70 year history?

Korg's strangest synths and drum machines: Cult classics and oddities from the Korg Gallery, London - YouTube Watch On

Housed in London’s Musical Museum, the new Korg Gallery exhibit plays host to almost every synth, keyboard and drum machine the Japanese giant has released in its 70 year history.

We recently paid a visit, taking a tour through Korg’s history via a collection of its most influential instruments. While we were there though, we were also curious to explore some of the more unusual and rare exhibits on display.

We asked Korg’s Luke Edwards to talk us through a few of Korg’s more obscure and unusual releases, which you can watch in the video above. How many have you tried?