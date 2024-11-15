The history of Korg in 21 synths: Inside Korg's new London museum

The history of Korg in 21 synths: Inside the new Korg Gallery - YouTube Watch On

Korg has recently opened the Korg Gallery at The Musical Museum in Brentford, London. This permanent exhibition is dedicated to the history of Korg synthesizers, from the company’s launch in 1962, all the way up to its current line-up.

To mark the opening, we headed up to the Gallery to take a private tour, guided by Korg’s Luke Edwards. In the video above, he takes us on a whistle-stop tour of the most important and influential instruments in Korg’s history, including ‘70s analogue icons, ‘80s digital innovations, ‘90s workstations, and more.