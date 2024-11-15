The history of Korg in 21 synths: Inside Korg's new London museum
Take a trip through of Korg's most influential synths with our video tour of the new Korg Gallery exhibition
Korg has recently opened the Korg Gallery at The Musical Museum in Brentford, London. This permanent exhibition is dedicated to the history of Korg synthesizers, from the company’s launch in 1962, all the way up to its current line-up.
To mark the opening, we headed up to the Gallery to take a private tour, guided by Korg’s Luke Edwards. In the video above, he takes us on a whistle-stop tour of the most important and influential instruments in Korg’s history, including ‘70s analogue icons, ‘80s digital innovations, ‘90s workstations, and more.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I'm the Managing Editor of Music Technology at MusicRadar and former Editor-in-Chief of Future Music, Computer Music and Electronic Musician. I've been messing around with music tech in various forms for over two decades. I've also spent the last 10 years forgetting how to play guitar. Find me in the chillout room at raves complaining that it's past my bedtime.
- Simon ArblasterVideo Producer & Reviews Editor
- Adam Lee