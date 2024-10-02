M-Audio’s new Forty Series monitors promise “precision sound, adaptability, and seamless connectivity” no matter where you’re working

M-Audio has launched its new Forty Series of studio monitors. With audio streaming and DSP-powered sound shaping, the Forty Sixty and Forty Eighty models both aim to offer flexibility for musicians and creatives working in a variety of spaces and settings.

Both sets of Forty monitors come equipped with DSP that facilitates adaptable sound profiles based around a 5-band EQ, allowing users to adjust the response of the monitors to suit their working environment. These settings can be adjusted using M-Audio’s associated Forty Series Control app, while front panel switches allow users to quickly switch between Flat reference mode, a Hype setting for a more flattering home listening response, and a Custom EQ configuration.

(Image credit: M-Audio)

M-Audio also promises that the Forty Series monitors come equipped with ‘professional grade’ A/D converters for “superior sound quality with low noise and exceptional signal accuracy.” The monitors also feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, for both audio streaming and communication with the Forty Control app.

Of the two models, the smaller Forty Sixty features a 1-inch high-frequency driver and 6.5-inch woofer. The larger Forty Eight models feature a 1.25-inch high-frequency driver and 8-inch woofer.

“We designed the M-Audio Forty Series with today’s musicians, producers, and creators in mind,” said John Boudreau Director of Product Management. “Our goal was to deliver precision sound, adaptability, and seamless connectivity that meet the evolving needs of both home and project studios. With Bluetooth 5.0 streaming and DSP-powered customization, users can tailor their audio to any space, ensuring they always experience professional-grade sound, no matter where they create.”

The Forty Series monitors are available to order now, priced at $199 for the Forty Sixty and $299 for the Forty Eighty. Find out more at the M-Audio site .

Adjust the sonic profile of the monitors using M-Audio's app (Image credit: M-Audio)