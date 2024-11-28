Waves just dropped its best value software offer yet for Black Friday - get 3 plugins for $49.99 and save hundreds

Ok we hear you - Waves always has stuff on sale. But in our experience, they always keep the best offers up their sleeve for Black Friday, and with this year’s Black Friday plugin sale, they’ve taken bulk buying to a whole new level. Right now, you can load your basket with 3 plugins for $49.99, or 6 plugins for $99.98 , and save hundreds of dollars in the process.

This flexible offer enables you to customise your collection to suit your specific production needs, providing access to industry-standard tools at a fraction of their usual cost. Many of the plugbs up for grabs also feature in our guide to the best Waves plugins .

Waves plugins: massive bulk buy savings!

Waves Audio’s Black Friday deals are here! For a limited time you can grab 3 plugins for $49.99 or 6 for $99.98. One of our highlights include Waves Tune Real-Time (was $199, now $29.99) for pitch-perfect vocals. While bundles aren’t included in this promotion, they’re on sale too. We love the Horizon bundle ( was $3,999, now $199 ) with 93 industry-standard tools.

Originally priced at $199, Waves Tune Real-Time is now available for a bargain $29.99 (or even cheaper if you get it as part of the 3 for $49.99 promotion. This plugin offers real-time pitch correction - or creative manipulation - with ultra-low latency, making it indispensable for both live performances and studio sessions. Its intuitive interface and seamless integration with any DAW ensures that your vocals are always in perfect harmony, enhancing the overall quality of your productions.

Elsewhere in the Waves Black Friday sale are bundles - the best way to build a big collection quickly. The Horizon Bundle is a comprehensive suite of over 90 high-quality plugins and has seen a massive price drop from $3,999 to just $199. This collection includes everything from classic analogue emulations to cutting-edge digital processors, providing a vast array of versatile tools for mixing, mastering, and sound design.

Waves Audio has long been a leader in the industry and is renowned for its innovative and reliable plugins. Their products are designed to meet the demands of professionals while remaining accessible to enthusiasts, offering intuitive controls and exceptional sound quality. Whether you're aiming to fine-tune vocals with precision pitch correction or seeking a comprehensive suite of tools for your projects, Waves provides solutions that enhance creativity and efficiency.

These Black Friday deals represent a unique opportunity to acquire top-tier audio tools at unprecedented prices. Whether you're a seasoned professional or an aspiring producer, investing in Waves plugins will undoubtedly elevate your productions. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers to expand your sonic capabilities and bring your musical visions to life!

Of course, you don’t have to spend a penny to take advantage of Waves’ Black Friday activity. Hit this link to be the first to know about their traditional free Black Friday plugin, which will be dropping on Black Friday itself.