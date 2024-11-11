Capture the sound of renowned composer Max Richter's piano with SRM Sounds' free Dark Mode instrument

SRM Sounds - Dark Mode - YouTube Watch On

Late last year, composer Max Richter announced the launch of a new series of virtual instruments under the name SRM Sounds, developed in partnership with Song Athletics and recorded in Richter's home studio, Studio Richter Mahr.

SRM Sounds' first product was Max Richter Piano, a software instrument based on recordings of Richter's Steinway Model D SPIRIO | r grand piano. This week, SRM has shared its second release, a free Kontakt instrument based on processed versions of the same recordings.

Described by SRM Sounds as a "soft piano taken to the extreme", Dark Mode is an atmospheric instrument designed to sit in the background of a mix, blending in with the other elements in a composition.

READ MORE (Image credit: William Waterworth) Max Richter unveils new piano plugin based on the renowned composer's Steinway D SPIRIO | r

A selection of the original recordings of Richter's Steinway made for Max Richter Piano were processed through a carefully curated chain of filters and EQs to create a sound characterised by "warmth and character" with very little high-end. Where Max Richter Piano offered the user a choice of multiple microphone types and placements, Dark Mode is based on a smaller set of recordings made with a mix of modern and vintage ribbon mics.

"Dark Mode really comes out of my search for a piano which can sit behind pictures, which has a kind of transparency and an unobtrusiveness," Richter says. "This is something we're often looking for when we're scoring; something that isn't going to get in the way too much, but nonetheless be able to evoke an atmosphere."

"The key thing about Dark Piano is this very special colour it has. The high end of the piano is essentially non-existent, it's erased. It's very expressive and very characterful.”

Max Richter is a Grammy-nominated German-British composer and pianist known for his works for stage, opera, ballet and screen. Richter released his latest project, In A Landscape, in October.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To run Dark Mode, you'll need either Native Instruments Kontakt or the free Kontakt Player plugin. Find out more and download Dark Mode via SRM Sounds' website.