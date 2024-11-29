"It's a mouth-watering prospect": Arturia's V Collection has every synth you'll ever need - and it's 50% off today

Compiling 39 of Arturia's finest software synths, the V Collection X is a mouth-watering prospect for those of us who have a passion for classic synth design - but want to save the space (and cost!) of running the original hardware in our studios.



This Black Friday, this expertly-modelled bundle of 39 virtual instruments is reduced by a whopping 50%, while our friends at Sweetwater are offering the whole thing free when you purchase Arturia's equally brilliant Astrolab keyboard. It joins our favourite Black Friday software deals.

Our personal highlights of this meaty bundle include MiniFreak V, which harnesses more than 20 engines supplying everything from classic gnarly analogue synthesis to exquisitely clean digital sounds. It can shift from being really quite aggressive to being bewilderingly beautiful.

Arturia V Collection X: Save 50% on this massive soft synth super-suite, available for $299 from $599 recently updated with a vast array of new instruments, bringing the total number up to 39. The suite is also free when you buy Arturia's AstroLab via Sweetwater

Other highlights include some of the latest additions to the bundle. There's Acid V - which (as it says on the tin) is geared towards those classic acid-leaning sounds of yesteryear. As we said in our review; "There are loads of really filthy distorted sounds that go even further than the original’s pretty darn dirty capabilities. There are also more up-to-date dance leads and even a pad, so it delivers a lot more than just acid."

V Collection X | Reference Instruments For Music Makers | ARTURIA - YouTube Watch On

Then, there's Mini V - dubbed 'the greatest synth of all time' - which takes its cues from the classic Minimoog. It sounds, to our ears, pretty indistinguishable.



At this astonishing 50% discount - you're essentially getting all these (and the other soft synths in the bundle) at a little over $7 per synth. That's a hell of a deal in our book.



If you’re in the market for software deals this weekend, we’re rounding up all the best Black Friday plugin deals over on our hub page.