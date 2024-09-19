"Professional sound quality that fits in any backpack": IK Multimedia promises studio-grade sound in a portable package with the iLoud Micro Monitor Pro studio monitors

IK Multimedia has announce a new professional version of its iLoud Micro Monitor studio monitors, beefing up the popular portable monitoring solution with more power and additional features.

Weighing in at 1.4kg each, IK says the Pros are capable of delivering pro-grade, transparent and accurate monitoring in a highly portable package that's geared towards small set-ups and on-the-go music-making. They double the power of the standard version, packing 50W RMS Class-D amplifiers and custom-built drivers into its petite enclosure to provide a peak SPL of more than 107dB and a frequency response of 50Hz to 20kHz.

Achieving this level of sound quality from such a modestly-sized monitor is no easy feat, but IK says it's made possible by advanced DSP that ensures "near-perfect" phase alignment and time coherence and a neutral frequency response. IK's ARC calibration software can be used to measure you studio's acoustics using a reference mic, automatically tweaking the monitor's output to facilitate accurate audio representation in any environment.

The room correction process can be facilitated using IK's X-Monitor software, which lets you manually customize the speaker response and even switch between acoustic profiles to emulate the frequency and phase response of other monitors, letting you A/B test mixes across multiple environments and systems to ensure they translate effectively.

in our 2020 review, we described the IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitors as "practically flawless" for their price point, making them an ideal choice for small studios. If the Pros build on this foundation, then we could have a winner here.

IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitor Pro is priced at $/€279.99 for a single monitor and $/€559.99 for a pair that's bunded with the ARC MEMS microphone for acoustic measurement.

Find out more on IK Multimedia's website.

