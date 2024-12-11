"It's staying in my DAW": Disclosure's Guy Lawrence loves Serato's bonkers new multi-effects plugin

Though best known for its DJ software, Serato has expanded its scope in recent years to encompass both DAWs and sampler plugins.

Today, the company turns its attention to the world of audio effects with the release of Hex FX, a multi-effects plugin that Serato says is "designed to transform every track with unmistakable color, energy, dimension and movement".

Hex FX packs a generous selection of 45 audio effects into a single plugin, including bitcrusher, compressor, delay, distortion, reverb and modulation, along with time-stretching and stutter effects. Also on offer are a number of Performance FX taken from Serato DJ.

Up to six effects can be chained together, blended and rearranged using Hex FX's interface, and the plugin's Hex Dial can be used to tweak every effect parameter at once with a single macro control. Along the bottom of the main panel you'll find a basic filter, and controls for stereo width, tone, and mix blend, along with input and output gain.

Hex FX is equipped with more than 100 presets, many of which were designed by a list of artists that includes Disclosure's Guy Lawrence and hip-hop producer Lord Finesse. “I love the sounds within Hex FX, especially the pitch reverb, saturators, and slap-back tape delays - really inventive,” Lawrence says. “It’s very me. It’s staying in my DAW.”

Priced at $99, Hex FX is compatible with macOS and Windows and available in VST3/AU formats. Find out more on Serato's website.