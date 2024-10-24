Cableguys’ new Snapback plugin puts a “secret trick of pro producers” at your fingertips

Snapback: The Instant Drum Layering Effect - YouTube Watch On

ShaperBox developer Cableguys has just released its latest plugin, a collaboration with storied US producer Brian Transeau, aka BT. Named Snapback, this latest tool is designed to automate the process of layering sampled transients over drum hits.

Snapback features two modules. The first of these is named Transient, which is used for layering samples directly on top of existing drum sounds. Rather than editing the two elements together, Snapback works in real time to trigger playback of the transient sample based on an incoming audio signal.

Transients can be sourced from a library of stock sound featuring samples provided by BT, as well as others created by Goldbaby, Virtual Riot and Cyclick. An assortment of controls including envelope shaping, pitch adjustment and filtering help tailor the samples to fit over the input drums. Snapback also features a visual analyser that lets users see the waveforms of both layers imposed on top of one another, to help align them visually.

(Image credit: Cableguys)

The second module is the titular Snapback element. Rather than layering transient samples on top of the incoming drum hits, this places samples just before the main drum transient. According to Cableguys, placing samples before your drums in this way is “a secret trick of pro producers for ‘living’ grooves”. The idea is that these subtle pre-transients can add groove and swing to otherwise static beats.

This isn’t BT’s first plugin collaboration. He’s previously put his name to iZotope’s BreakTweaker and StutterEdit. Cableguys, meanwhile, has previously partnered with Nicky Romero for its popular Kickstart ducking plugin.

Snapback is available now. The regular price is $49/€49, but it’s currently available for a launch price of $29/€29. Find out more at the CableGuys site .