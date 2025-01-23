NAMM 2025: Donner launches Essential L1, a budget analogue synth with detachable keyboard that's inspired by the Roland SH-101

NAMM 2025: Chinese manufacturer Donner has been building quite the reputation over the past few years, as it steadily expands its catalogue of accessibly-priced gear and instruments to encompass such wallet-friendly wonders as the Medo and 303-inspired Essential B1 bass synth.

Donner's latest release is another generously priced analogue synthesizer that also takes cues from a vintage Roland instrument: the SH-101. Joining the B1 in the brand's Essential series is the L1, a modestly-sized monosynth that complements the expressive tones of Roland's '80s classic with a modern touch.

L1 is built around a 3340 analogue oscillator and 3109 voltage-controlled four-pole filter, a recreation of the SH-101's original filter chip that features the same self-oscillation abilities. L1's oscillator can produce saw, pulse and triangle waves, along with noise and a sub-oscillator.

These are joined by a single multi-waveform LFO and two envelope generators - one more than the original SH-101 - the first can modulate several parameters including pitch and filter cutoff, while the second shapes the VCA. The synth also features a 64-step sequencer, with storage space for 128 patterns and 32 songs, and a multimode arpeggiator.

The most striking element of the L1 is its detachable keyboard: connecting to L1 via the S2C (Snap2Connect) magnetic keyboard system, the 32-key KB-32M also features dual touch strips for pitch bend and modulation, and will be compatible with future Donner products in the Essential range. It's sold separately, and you can also use it as a basic standalone MIDI keyboard.

While its a nifty idea, we can't help but note a similarity to Roland's Boutique range, a series of mini-synths (one of which is also based on the SH-101) that also link up with a detachable MIDI keyboard. On the connectivity front, L1 has USB MIDI, MIDI in and out and CV/gate inputs, along with an audio input that can be used to run external sources through its analogue filter.

The release of the L1 finds Donner edging ever-further into Behringer's territory with another enticingly affordable vintage clone; we're keen to find out how it stacks up sonically against the German manufacturer's SH-101-inspired MS-1 synth, which received an update last year. The MS-1 certainly comes out on top on the aesthetic front: its bright-red exterior and 101-style sliders are far easier on the eye than Donner's drab, all-business grey.

Essential L1 is priced at $279.99 and the KB-32M keyboard will set you back $119.99. They're both available for pre-order now and first units are expected to ship in May.

Find out more on Donner's website.