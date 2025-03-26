Dear Reality is giving away 11 immersive audio plugins for free

German software developer Dear Reality launched in 2014 with a focus on immersive audio and virtual acoustics, and the company was acquired by Sennheiser in 2019.

This week, Sennheiser has announced Dear Reality will be closing up shop as it consolidates its "immersive audio initiatives", and it's making 11 of the company's plugins available as a free download until July 31.

Dear Reality's catalogue covers a range of applications within immersive audio: among the titles up for grabs are dearVR Pro 2, a spatialization plugin equipped with 46 virtual acoustic presets, dearVR Mix, a monitoring tool that emulates a stereo mix room in headphones using spatial audio, and Exoverb, a reverb that promises to add "three-dimensional depth and width perception" to stereo productions.

Dear Reality Exoverb (Image credit: Dear Reality)

Also available are dearVR Spatial Connect, a VR controller for spatial audio productions, Miya, an experimental re-synthesizer with adjustable harmonics, and a number of slimmed-down 'Micro' versions of Dear Reality plugins. We've copied a full list below.

If you're someone that works in immersive audio, or you're simply curious about experimenting with it, the Dear Reality catalogue is worth downloading: all you'll need to do is subscribe to Sennheiser's newsletter here.

Sennheiser has stated that Dear Reality products will no longer be developed or maintained, and their licenses will be deactivated on July 31.

Dear Reality plugins

dearVR Pro 2: A state-of-the-art spatializer plugin whether mixing in stereo, multi-channel up to 9.1.6, binaural, or Ambisonics.

A state-of-the-art spatializer plugin whether mixing in stereo, multi-channel up to 9.1.6, binaural, or Ambisonics. Exoverb: Stereo reverb plugin offering 50 true-to-life sounding acoustic scenes with unheard three-dimensional depth and width.

Stereo reverb plugin offering 50 true-to-life sounding acoustic scenes with unheard three-dimensional depth and width. Exoverb Micro: Compact reverb plugin powered by the same proprietary reverb engine as its bigger brother, EXOVERB.

Compact reverb plugin powered by the same proprietary reverb engine as its bigger brother, EXOVERB. dearVR Ambi Micro: Mix, monitor, and render Ambisonics tracks up to 3rd order right out of the box.

Mix, monitor, and render Ambisonics tracks up to 3rd order right out of the box. dearVR Micro: Easy-to-use spatializer plugin. Fully immerse your listener with mind-blowing binaural tracks.

Easy-to-use spatializer plugin. Fully immerse your listener with mind-blowing binaural tracks. dearVR Mix: Monitoring plugin to turn any studio headphones into a world-class stereo mix room.

Monitoring plugin to turn any studio headphones into a world-class stereo mix room. dearVR Mix-SE: Ultimate mixing environment for your HD 490 PRO reference studio headphones.

Ultimate mixing environment for your HD 490 PRO reference studio headphones. dearVR Spatial Connect: A revolutionary and intuitive VR controller for spatial audio productions.

A revolutionary and intuitive VR controller for spatial audio productions. Miya: Creative re-synthesizer plugin using adjustable harmonics.

Creative re-synthesizer plugin using adjustable harmonics. dearVR Music: Turn your DAW into a 3D audio powerhouse. Start creating stunningly realistic 3D music productions and go beyond the limitations of stereo sound.

Turn your DAW into a 3D audio powerhouse. Start creating stunningly realistic 3D music productions and go beyond the limitations of stereo sound. dearVR Unity: Create ultra-realistic acoustic environments in Unity with a true perception of direction, distance, reflections, and reverb.

