The LinnDrum renaissance continues, as GForce Software releases IconDrum and brings classic '80s beats into the box

We're in the midst of something of a LinnDrum renaissance right now, with Behringer's hardware LM Drum being announced yesterday at the same time as GForce's plugin alternative - the IconDrum.

Forming the bedrock of many 80s classics (notably a big element on some of Prince, Michael Jackson and Peter Gabriel's most seminal releases), the LinnDrum's particularly era-evoking character is still sought after today. GForce's software spin expands on what the original hardware was capable of in numerous ways.

The plugin (available on PC/Mac in AU, VST, VST3 and AAX formats) includes all the original LinnDrum sounds, 70 preset kits and a collection of MIDI pattern files to initiate your exploration of what IconDrum can offer. An inviting starting point…

Introducing: GForce IconDrum - YouTube Watch On

The original 12-part sound kit of the LinnDrum remains present and correct, but has been expanded by GForce Software to grant users total control over pan, solo, mute, pitch, decay, analog-style delay send, and reverb send for each channel.

The expanded control-set continues on the master channel, which includes a multi-mode filter, distortion, EQ, and compressor to sculpt sounds that legitimately evoke the classic LinnDrum, while offering 21st century-minded producers greater flexibility when incorporating these sounds into expansive projects.

The UI is authentically-based on the classic analogue knob-overview of the original hardware, but is handily fully scaleable within your DAW.

(Image credit: GForce)

IconDrum's price tag is £49.99, but it's currently available for the intro price of £29.99+VAT from GForce Software's official website.