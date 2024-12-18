The LinnDrum renaissance continues, as GForce Software releases IconDrum and brings classic '80s beats into the box
The drum machine that defined an era makes a software comeback, with GForce's comprehensive IconDrum package
We're in the midst of something of a LinnDrum renaissance right now, with Behringer's hardware LM Drum being announced yesterday at the same time as GForce's plugin alternative - the IconDrum.
Forming the bedrock of many 80s classics (notably a big element on some of Prince, Michael Jackson and Peter Gabriel's most seminal releases), the LinnDrum's particularly era-evoking character is still sought after today. GForce's software spin expands on what the original hardware was capable of in numerous ways.
The plugin (available on PC/Mac in AU, VST, VST3 and AAX formats) includes all the original LinnDrum sounds, 70 preset kits and a collection of MIDI pattern files to initiate your exploration of what IconDrum can offer. An inviting starting point…
The original 12-part sound kit of the LinnDrum remains present and correct, but has been expanded by GForce Software to grant users total control over pan, solo, mute, pitch, decay, analog-style delay send, and reverb send for each channel.
The expanded control-set continues on the master channel, which includes a multi-mode filter, distortion, EQ, and compressor to sculpt sounds that legitimately evoke the classic LinnDrum, while offering 21st century-minded producers greater flexibility when incorporating these sounds into expansive projects.
The UI is authentically-based on the classic analogue knob-overview of the original hardware, but is handily fully scaleable within your DAW.
IconDrum's price tag is £49.99, but it's currently available for the intro price of £29.99+VAT from GForce Software's official website.
I'm the Music-Making Editor of MusicRadar, and I am keen to explore the stories that affect all music-makers - whether they're just starting or are at an advanced level. I write, commission and edit content around the wider world of music creation, as well as penning deep-dives into the essentials of production, genre and theory. As the former editor of Computer Music, I aim to bring the same knowledge and experience that underpinned that magazine to the editorial I write, but I'm very eager to engage with new and emerging writers to cover the topics that resonate with them. My career has included editing MusicTech magazine and website, consulting on SEO/editorial practice and writing about music-making and listening for titles such as NME, Classic Pop, Audio Media International, Guitar.com and Uncut. When I'm not writing about music, I'm making it. I release tracks under the name ALP.