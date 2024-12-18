Behringer releases LM Drum, a $399 LinnDrum clone that it's calling "the rebirth of a legend"

The Drum Machine That Changes Everything: Meet the Behringer LM Drum ( Part 1) - YouTube Watch On

Behringer is on a roll. After unveiling a clone of the PPG Wave and a mini-synth inspired by the Roland Jupiter-8 earlier this month, the German synth and effects brand has announced the official release of its long-rumoured LM Drum, a recreation of the classic LinnDrum drum machine.

LM Drum isn't an exact remake of the original LinnDrum, but instead combines its vintage sounds with a host of contemporary features that includes sample recording, transient shaping and enhanced connectivity. The interface is broadly similar in style, though not an exact replica, the main difference being that LM Drum is equipped with an LED screen (displaying a UI that looks, er, oddly familiar).

The 16-voice drum machine features 109 authentic '80s drum sounds from the LinnDrum, LM1, LM9000, three iconic instruments designed by Roger Linn and manufactured by Linn Electronics in the '80s. You're also able to record and play back your own samples via the 8-/12-bit sampling engine.

LM Drum's sampled drum sounds run through an analogue filter offering low- and high-pass modes and an analogue VCA. The machine is equipped with independent pan and level controls for each voice, and sounds can be processed via Behringer's Wave Designer, a transient shaper found in Behringer's X32 mixer.

LM Drum's sounds can be played via its 16 velocity-sensitive, aftertouch-equipped pads or programmed with its sophisticated 64-step sequencer that supports swing, flam, randomization and probability-based sequencing. LM Drum can store up to 8 songs and 128 patterns, while its Song Mode enables you to chain songs together for live performance.

As for I/O, there's tons of connectivity on offer, including USB, MIDI in/out/thru and sync in/out, joined by three trigger outputs, a stereo output, headphone output and individual outputs for each voice. There's also a line input for live recording and sampling.

LM Drum is priced at $399 and available to order now.

Head over to Behringer's website to find out more.