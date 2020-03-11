Video lesson: don't practice alternate picking without this

-----------------------------------------------------

This exclusive MusicRadar video lesson is brought to you in association with our friends at Guitarmastery.net. Check out their site for more lessons and courses.

-----------------------------------------------------

Welcome to the second video lesson of three on alternate picking (check out part one here). This time we will look at a crucial part of the alternate picking technique and one that has two major benefits if practiced effectively.



If you’re not using accents when you are practicing alternate picking your are wasting your time. Without accents it is simply not possible for your brain to process notes fast enough for you to play very fast. And without accents it will be virtually impossible to synchronize your right and left hand at higher levels of speed.



In this video Claus Levin will not only give you the recipe for practicing accents in the most effective way, there's also the tab below for the essential picking exercise to use when you practice.



In the next episode of this series we will look at something equally important to effective alternate picking: your hand movement.

For more lessons and info on Guitar Mastery's range of courses, check out guitarmastery.net

(Image credit: Guitar Mastery)

(Image credit: Guitar Mastery)