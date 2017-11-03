Sampling with HALion 6 - pt 3: Cutting-edge wavetable synthesis

In this six-part video series we are teaming up with audio software giants Steinberg to explore the power and creativity of modern sampling and instrument creation.
Throughout these half a dozen episodes, we’ll use Steinberg’s insanely powerful sampler-and-synth hybrid instrument HALion 6 to walk you through the full spectrum of sampling and sound design techniques: from basic audio sampling, sonic manipulation, cutting-edge synthesis and resynthesis; through to DIY field recording, sound-layering, multisampling and much more.
In the third episode we dive into HALion 6’s new Wavetable Zone and explore one of the biggest updates to come to the latest version.
You can download the third episode’s instrument from here, then load it up in HALion 6 or HALion Sonic 3. Don’t worry if you don’t own these, though – simply download the free HALion Sonic SE player instrument from Steinberg’s website and load up our patches.