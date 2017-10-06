Revolutionise your songwriting with these 9 alternate guitar tunings

The simple act of lowering the pitch of the sixth string by a single tone from E to D is an easy way of adding weight to the bass end, while simultaneously freeing up your fretting hand to focus on melodic duties.

From metal riffing to country blues, drop D tuning enables instant one-finger power chords, and makes your trusty open D chord sound absolutely huge!

When tackling an altered tuning, it’s worth finding out things such as where the basic major and minor triads are, and how you might play a I-IV-V chord progression. Try the starter chords we’ve added with each tuning. Or just throw caution to the wind and jump right in!

Mr Tambourine Man by Bob Dylan (Bringing It All Back Home, 1965)