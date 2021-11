Riffed, written and recorded in less than an hour, Rock And Roll captured Led Zeppelin at their primeval no-messing best. Fifty years on it's still a landmark track, and you can learn it below.

You can find out more about the recording of the song and the Led Zeppelin IV album in our interview with original engineer Andy Johns.

Part One: Intro

Part Two: Verse

Part Three: Pre-solo lick

Part Four: Solo

Part Five: Outro