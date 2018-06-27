Learn some mind-bending harmony lead techniques with this Hyvmine guitar tutorial

You will have seen Al Joseph on these pages before, demonstrating his killer legato techniques, but for this latest tutorial, he’s teamed up with fellow Hyvmine guitarist Alon Mei-Tal to give you some serious harmony lead credentials.

In the clip, the pair rip through The Epicoustic, a track taken from new Hyvmine EP, Fight Or Flight, which employs legato, sweep and hybrid picking - in harmony, no less.

And then they go one more and teach you the arpeggio-based parts - best get practising…

Fight Or Flight is out on 13 July.