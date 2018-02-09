Learn killer legato licks with Hyvmine’s Al Joseph in these video guitar lessons

Already being hailed as one of shred’s next guitar heroes, Hyvmine’s Al Joseph is a man of mad chops indeed.

Al’s been kind enough to share his secrets, too, as we play host to two lessons from the man himself, showing you the techniques behind Shift and Elysium.

Shift is an arpeggio-based run that features some nifty position shifts, while Elysium begins with fusion-style licks before moving into fast-paced legato tapping techniques.

Both are succinct showcases for Al’s smooth shred style, which is all over Hyvmine’s debut album, Earthquake, available now.