How to set acoustic guitar saddle height

Acoustics are not as friendly as electrics when it comes to setting saddle height. As a consequence a lot of acoustic guitars are left with the wrong action. Electric guitars have adjustable bridge saddles meaning you can twiddle or undo your work, but with a careful and methodical approach there is a way to give your acoustic a better action.

It’s vital that you check the rest of the guitar is set up correctly first. The truss rod, the nut slot depths, the bridge saddle radius, the fret tops condition and the playing style all have a role to play in the final string height achievable without fret buzz. Truss rod setting was covered previously, if you need to refer back.

The bridge saddle for your guitar is unique. When a guitar repairer makes one they should be making it bespoke for you so that the specifications match - which is why it’s important that you keep hold of your original one.

Follow these steps, work slowly and check your progress to test for fret buzzing. Saddle up and let’s go!