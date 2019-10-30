How to record harmonies

RECORDING WEEK: Although they're most commonly used for vocals, pretty much any melodic instrument can be double/triple tracked as a harmony.

Learn how to record them in four easy steps.

Step 1: Although we typically associate harmonising with vocals, any melodic part is fair game, and the techniques involved are similar. Much like double tracking, the first thing to do is to make sure your core melody part is compiled and edited well, and in time and in tune.

Step 2: Decide which musical parts to add. They could be above or below the main melody and will need to follow the chord changes in the song. Also decide if you want to fully harmonise the melody – quite unusual – or add harmonies to specific phrases, which is more typical.

Step 3: Set up the cue mix so that you can hear both the harmony you’re adding and the core melody. This not only helps with timing, but also reveals straight away if the harmony is going to work both against the melody and in the context of the song.

Step 4: Finally, you’ll probably have to follow the same compiling technique you used for the core melody. Harmonies usually play a supporting role, with their levels balanced below the main melody. Checking them in context will make the editing and compiling task quicker.