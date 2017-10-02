How to get a Dumble guitar tone on a budget

Other than building your own D-style amp, there are other simpler and less expensive ways in which you can edge closer to that dark, smooth overdrive.

Behind the Dumble mystique, there’s the reality of an amp that’s tricky to set up because of the cascaded gain topology, with a narrow window for optimum results. Originals were individually tuned by Dumble for their respective owners, so the narrower adjustment range was presumably less of an issue.

It would be unfair to call the Dumble a one-trick pony, though, as the sounds most people associate with them fit a wide range of musical genres. If you want those sounds - and assuming you can’t afford to buy an original at £75k a pop - there are several ‘clone’ amps offering similar tones and functions, but they aren’t thick on the ground and most are expensive. So, how to approximate that sound on a budget?

If digital modelling appeals, Vox’s affordable and very popular Valvetronix VT range features its Boutique OD and Boutique CLN models, which owe much of their inspiration to the Dumble tone. Prices start at around £170, which is seriously great value for money. If you just need the software, then there are several VST plugins that will get you into the D-sound ballpark - check out Scuffham, IK Multimedia and Positive Grid.