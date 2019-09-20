How to make a guitar stay in tune

WORLD GUITAR DAY 2019: No-one likes tuning - so, let’s eliminate these pesky issues once and for all and get on with playing.

It’s understandable why professionals hire a stage guitar tech to tune up everything before they play. It’s not a job anyone enjoys. So we thought we’d run through some of the techniques used by a guitar repair shop to crack down on those tuning gremlins.

In the last instalment we talked about installing tuners and how they’re only partly to blame for poor tuning performance. As the causes can be numerous, it’s helpful to have checklist to run through if your tuning problems are reoccurring. As you will see, it’s a lot of small steps and mostly it’s a game of minimising friction with a dab of stabilising this and that.

The guitar of choice this month is a Gibson ES-335. The owner wants a set of 13-54s on - and in standard tuning. We’ve built in some other bridges for illustration showing how to service those too.

Check over each of these points when you’re stringing up the next time as part of your regular maintenance. Here’s how to tune up and stay tuned...

What you need:

Fresh strings

String winder

Tuner

String cutters

Tuning lubricant: Big Bends Nut Sauce, or similar 3-In-One light oil

Blue roll

10mm spanner

PH1 screwdriver

Skill level:

Intermediate