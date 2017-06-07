6 essential build-up edit and fill tricks

When it comes to creating the perfect drop, the transition from the build-up is a crucial part of the equation.

We're talking about the bit where the listener unconsciously holds their breath, between the inhalation of the initial build and the exhalation of the drop itself. When done well, this punctuative couple of bars can be one of the most memorable points in a track, and there are an endless number of approaches you can take to crafting it.

Here, we'll show you six of the most effective. For more on designing perfect drops, pick up the May edition of Computer Music.