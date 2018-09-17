30-day guitar challenge, day 18: Expand your mind with these ingenious prog chords

The 30-day guitar challenge culminates on World Guitar Day 2018, a massive 24-hour online celebration of the guitar on 29 September.

30-day guitar challenge: Stretch fingers and tonal textures with these progressive rock chords...

Three of the chords use open strings to add size and space to the chords. This is a trick often used by players like Alex Lifeson of Rush and John Petrucci of Dream Theater.

The F#add9#11 chord has a bright Lydian mode flavour and instantly brings Steve Vai or Joe Satriani to mind.

The Mikael Åkerfeldt-style F#m add9 is somber, but also very colourful - perfect for an Opeth song.