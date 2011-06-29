The Acoustic Gathering announce 2011 UK tour dates

The Acoustic Gathering are a kind of super-trio spin-off of The Gathering Britannia. Featuring Ray Jackson (Lindisfarne), Doug Morter (Albion Band, Magna Carta) and Jerry Donahue (Fairport Convention, Fotheringay), the group promise to "go back to basics", performing "great hits and long forgotten ditties", in an acoustic format.
Check out the video above to see the trio performing Wake Up, Little Sister! For a taste of what to expect.
Tour dates for 2011 to promote The Gathering Britannia's debut album, The Bridge Between, have just been announced. Scroll down for confirmed stops, and keep an eye on the band's official MySpace page for updates and new tour additions.
- August 05 (Fri) Steam Festival, Pickering N. Yorkshire
- September 06 (Tue) Processed Pea, (The Light Dragoon) Etton nr. Beverley, E.Yorks. HU17 7PG
- September 21(Wed) Grand Theatre, York St Clitheroe, Lancs. BB7 2DL
- September 22 (Thur) Promenade Suite,Villa Marina, Harris Promenade, Douglas,Isle of Man
- September 27 (Tue) Dartford Folk Club, Dartford Working Men's Club, EssexRoad, Dartford, Kent, DA1 2AU
- September 28 (Wed) The Half Moon 93 Lower Richmond Road, Putney, London, SW15 1EU
- September 30 (Fri) The Mill Arts Centre, Spiceball Park Road, Banbury, Midlands OX16 5QE
- October 01 (Sat) Maddermarket Theatre, St. John's Alley, Norwich, East NR2 1DR
- October 05 (Wed) Hebden Bridge Trades Club : Holme Street, Hebden Bridge, Northwest HX7 8EE
- October 06 (Thur) Huntingdon Hall, Crowngate, Worcester, WR1 3LD
- October 07 (Fri) Horsham (TBC)
- October 09 (Sun) Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, Haverhill, GB CB9 8AR