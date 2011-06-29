The Acoustic Gathering announce 2011 UK tour dates

The Acoustic Gathering are a kind of super-trio spin-off of The Gathering Britannia. Featuring Ray Jackson (Lindisfarne), Doug Morter (Albion Band, Magna Carta) and Jerry Donahue (Fairport Convention, Fotheringay), the group promise to "go back to basics", performing "great hits and long forgotten ditties", in an acoustic format.

Check out the video above to see the trio performing Wake Up, Little Sister! For a taste of what to expect.

Tour dates for 2011 to promote The Gathering Britannia's debut album, The Bridge Between, have just been announced. Scroll down for confirmed stops, and keep an eye on the band's official MySpace page for updates and new tour additions.