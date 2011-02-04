Shapes of things… Sus2

The pretenders

The Pretenders circa 1980, from L-R: Chrissie Hynde, Pete Farndon and James Honeyman Scott © Michael Ochs Archives/Corbis

The chord: Sus2

Used by: The Pretenders

Song: Brass In Pocket

Context: Asus2, as the second chord in the intro - dat, dat, dat, 'daaah' - and verses. Low to high strings: X 0 2 2 0 0

Did you know?

The sus2 (and sus4) are so named because the 3rd in the chord is suspended (not used) in favour of the 2nd (or 4th). It's different to somewhat similar sounding add9 chords because in these the 3rd remains. Often used as a 'passing' chord (as in Here Comes The Sun by The Beatles) or, as in these songs below, as a tonality in its own right

Also spotted in:

The Police's De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da (Opening chord, low to high strings: X 0 2 4 0 X

Don't Dream It's Over by Crowded House (Dsus2 as first chord of verse). Low to high strings: X 5 7 7 5 5

Foo Fighters' hit single Learn To Fly (Bsus2 as first verse chord). Low to high: X 2 4 4 2 2