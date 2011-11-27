Quick licks:advanced #8
Advanced lick one: blues rock lead
Here's a ripping line in B minor reminiscent of blues rock guitar hero Frank Marino. Mainly use alternate picking and an aggressive pick attack to give this predominately minor pentatonic run the right attitude. Turn up the amp gain and use the bridge pickup to cut through decisively.
Advanced lick two: Eric Johnson style chords
These voicings recall the work of Eric Johnson. Around a B minor tonality, the chords are mostly open position triads, sevenths, fifths, and suspended sounds that are melodic and colourful. Select a clean single-coil tone so that the chords ring out clearly. Hybrid or finger picking is best.