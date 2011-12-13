Quick licks: intermediate #9
Intermediate lick one: Jeff Beck jam
This line features such Beck stylistic traits as playing along the strings rather than across them and 'pitch wheel' keyboard style bends in the second bar. Dial in some vintage valve grind and use a single-coil pickup sound to help channel the voice of the master himself!
Intermediate lick two: Hendrix chord workout
Jimi Hendrix's poetic chord work was the inspiration for this example. Watch the stretching in the third bar and make sure you keep the notes in each chord ringing into each other. A clean valve amp, a little phaser or uni-vibe, and a neck pickup setting will get you into Electric Ladyland.