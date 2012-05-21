Quick licks: intermediate #14
Intermediate lick one: Mastodon-style riff
Are you ready for some massive heavy riffing in the style of metal masters Mastodon? For a suitably elephantine roar you'll need to tune your sixth string down a tone to D, dial in some heavy Marshall plexi-esque crunch and keep it in the pocket at 90bpm!
Intermediate lick two: Brad Paisley-style
Now it's time for some country style with a pop twist. Make sure you use your second finger (m) for plucking the first string, in conjunction with the E blues scale (E, G, A, Bb, B, D, E) licks underneath. Get your Tele and your ten gallon hat for this one!