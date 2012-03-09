Quick licks: intermediate #12
Intermediate lick one: Alex Lifeson riff
A Lifeson style riff based on late 70s to early 80s Rush. The add 11 chords are immediately recognisable and the key is to keep the upper melody line prominent. Use a crunchy valve amp tone, some vintage chorus effect, and a confident pick attack to make it all work.
Intermediate lick two: Jim Croce acoustic
The late US guitarist-songwriter Croce's trademark acoustic style used fingerpicked chords and parallel sixth intervals (both seen here). This example can give you a solid foundation in fingerpicking so go slowly, watch all of the given fingerings and work your way up to the 135bpm tempo indicated.