Quick licks: intermediate #11
Intermediate lick one: Jazz blues comping
A cool organ trio type blues accompaniment based on a G7 chord vamp reminiscent of jazz fingerstylist Charlie Hunter. The triad chord pattern is on top and the bass line is on the bottom to help develop a complete rhythm guitar style. A neck pickup with the tone rolled off a bit is the way to go.
Intermediate lick two: Judas Priest style riffing
There is nothing subtle here - just pure heavy riffing in the classic Priest tradition. Make sure all of the open fifth strings are palm muted as indicated and use an aggressive pick attack. A generous amount of valve crunch and a bridge position humbucker are mandatory!