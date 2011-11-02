Quick licks: advanced #7

This one is reminiscent of LA session ace Carl Verheyen and features the use of consecutive 5ths and some string crossing for intervallic interest. Although the line uses the G minor scale with no 6th (G, A, Bb, C, D, F) and G blues scale (G, Bb, C, Db, D, F, G), it can be successfully used against more interesting harmonies. Use a bit of gain and smooth sustain with a bridge position humbucker for the best result.