Quick licks: advanced #6
Advanced lick one: neo classical diminished 7th run
Here we have a sweep picked F# diminished 7th (F#, A, C, Eb) arpeggio sequence resolving to a G minor tonality reminiscent of Yngwie Malmsteen. We threw in a Neapolitan 6th chord (bII in first inversion - Ab/C here) for classical theory enthusiasts. A neck pickup sound with plenty of gain is best.
Advanced lick two: octave displacement
Here's a descending chromatic scale starting on C with the notes placed in different registers. The pattern descends by semitones so you cover the full chromatic scale. It's a great workout for plectrum style playing. Follow the pick strokes, although you may prefer bar 2's picking over bar 1.