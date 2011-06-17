Quick licks: advanced #2
Advanced lick one: Holdsworth-style chording
This chord study is modeled on the distinctive harmonic style of Allan Holdsworth. It dips into a number of different tonalities and string combinations very quickly so use either a pick and fingers or fingerstyle exclusively. Use a clean chorused tone with delay.
Advanced lick two: Fast arpeggio shredding
Fans of shred and advanced fusion might like to check this one out. These are three-octave arpeggios built on A major and A minor chords using sweep picking in the style of Jason Becker. Watch that notes don't bleed into each other and make sure your hands are synchronised.