Quick licks: advanced #18
Advanced lick one: Jordan Rudess style lick
Although Jordan Rudess is a keyboard player, this line is very guitaristic and also reminiscent of his style. We’ve used an octave divider here to give it a ‘synthy’ sound. Watch the picking scheme as it’s alternating with hammer-ons and pull-off s to give the line a combination of attacks and accents.
Advanced lick two: Charlie Parker bebop
A tribute to the master bebop sax legend Charlie Parker. The first bar is typical Parker as is the chromaticism in the last beat of bar 2. Use a warm rhythm pickup tone and don’t be afraid to dig in with the pick somewhat to give it an aggressive attitude.