London Guitar Festival 2011: all the details

Image 1 of 2 Jack Bruce: the Cream legend is a big highlight Jack Bruce Image 2 of 2 Joe Bonamassa

The London Guitar Festival has a reputation for bringing some of the world's most distinguished guitar players to London's cultural hub, the Southbank Centre, and this year's shindig is no exception. Celebrating 60 years of blues in Britain, 2011's performing highlights include Joe Bonamassa, Jack Bruce and Eric Bib

Cream legend Jack Bruce and his Big Blues Band (with special guest Joe Bonamassa) will be taking to the Royal Festival Hall on 4 June, while blues troubadour Eric Bibb plays Elizabeth Hall on 3 June.

Classic artists include Nigel North, Tom Kerstens and Graham Devine.

Workshops

As well as the usual top-notch workshops for blues, metal and acoustic guitarists, our very own Neville Marten - alongside Guitarist's esteemed Editor Mick Taylor - will be presenting a special workshop on British blues.

GT contributor John Wheatcroft will be taking a look at the best British rock players of the last 40 years while Matt Buchanan looks at the history and legacy of the British folk revival through the music of Davey Graham, John Renbourn, Martin Carthy, Andy McKee, Tommy Emmanuel and Newton Faulkner.

The event also marks the return of the Guitarist Of The Year and The Young Guitarist Of the Year competitions - keep an eye on Guitarist for more on that.

Full lineup and tickets

Check out the International Guitar Foundation's dedicated London Guitar Festival page for the full lineup, and see Southbank Centre for tickets.