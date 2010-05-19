Guthrie Govan with special guests - 17th June 2010

Gulbenkian Theatre, Canterbury, 17th June

6pm Guthrie Govan Masterclass

7:45 Concert

Often referred to as the finest guitar player to have graced the planet, Guthrie Govan is set to turn the guitar playing world on its head. When guitar legend Joe Satriani describes a guitarist as 'totally freakin awesome', you know you're in for something special and that's exactly what you get with Guthrie Govan.

Also appearing is renowned number one French guitarist, Christophe Godin and his band Morglbl, with the super talented Iva Rougny on bass and Aurélien Ouzoulias on drums as well as fellow Vigier Guitars endorsee Dudley Ross and his band.

Tickets: Tel: 01227 769075

For more info click here