“We ask his fans to raise a glass in his memory”: Ex-Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno dead at 66

Paul Di’Anno, former Iron Maiden frontman, has died at the age of 66.

A statement from Di'Anno's family was shared by the singer’s record label, Conquest Music.

"On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di’Anno. Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.

The statement continues: “Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band, Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden and the influential follow up release, Killers.

“Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di’Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

“Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

“His first career retrospective album, The Book of the Beast was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden.

“Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di’Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory.”

Di’Anno played a huge role in Iron Maiden’s rise to prominence, even if his indulgence in the rock ’n’ roll lifestyle led to his dismissal in 1981 and replacement by Bruce Dickinson.

Di’Anno’s raw, powerful voice gave Maiden a streetwise edge on those first two albums. He was also a charismatic frontman, whose short hair was more akin to punk rock fashion than heavy metal.

Iron Maiden would go on to become one of the biggest bands in the world with Bruce Dickinson. But for some fans - this writer included - Maiden’s first album remains their greatest achievement, with Di’Anno at his youthful peak on classic songs such as Running Free, Remember Tomorrow, Phantom Of The Opera, Strange World and the signature anthem Iron Maiden.

Paul Di’Anno’s place in rock history is assured.